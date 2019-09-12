Annual Pearl River Clean Sweep scheduled for Sept. 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2019 Pearl River Clean Sweep is an epic river-wide cleanup event scheduled for Saturday, September 21.
Cleanup teams will be deployed at more than 30 locations along the Pearl River watershed; from its headwaters in Nanih Waiya, downriver through the Ross Barnett Reservoir, along the border of Mississippi and Louisiana, all the way to Pearlington on the Gulf Coast.
The Sweep also includes locations on the Strong and Bogue Chitto River tributaries.
This event will celebrate drinkable, swimmable, fishable water in 15 counties, two parishes and two states.
In 2017 and 2018, this event engaged more than 1,700 volunteers and removed over 60,000 pounds of trash from our watershed.
The Clean Sweep was an American River’s 2017 Cleanup Champion Award Winner for “Most River Miles Cleaned."
For more information and to get involved, visit their website.
