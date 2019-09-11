18 YEARS LATER: Events remembering 9/11 across metro

We will never forget. Flags will be provided for runners on this classic 3 mile route. All levels of runners are invited to this event. It will start at the Ridgeland Fleet Feet and will continue onto the Natchez Trace Multi-Purpose Trail. There will be drinks afterwards sponsored by Capitol City Beverages! Join us Wednesday, Sept. 11th, 6pm, at our Ridgeland location to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.