18 YEARS LATER: Events remembering 9/11 across metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday marks 18 years since Al Qaeda militants hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Nearly 3,000 were killed in this heinous attack.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Jackson will honor first responders across the metro to remember 9/11. Back in 2001, the church opened its doors every day after the attack to help folks dealing with trauma
MHP 5th Annual First Responders Run is happening Wednesday in McComb. First responders will run on Delaware Ave for .911 of a mile and depart at exactly 8:46 AM, the moment the first plane struck. All first responders are invited to participate.
Always Remember: Memorial Run hosted by Fleet Feet Jackson honors those that have fallen as well as those who are currently serving to protect and defend our country.
We will never forget. Flags will be provided for runners on this classic 3 mile route. All levels of runners are invited to this event. It will start at the Ridgeland Fleet Feet and will continue onto the Natchez Trace Multi-Purpose Trail. There will be drinks afterwards sponsored by Capitol City Beverages! Join us Wednesday, Sept. 11th, 6pm, at our Ridgeland location to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Honor First Responders on 9/11 hosted by Central MS Hub for Volunteers and Volunteer Mississippi will provide kind acts of service for the men and women of the Jackson Fire Department on Wednesday, September 11th. This will happen at:
Station #23 at 2640 Raymond Road in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Station #15, 4943 Clinton Blvd in Jackson from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Duties for this project will include painting, cleaning of common quarters and kitchen inside the station, washing of fire trucks, and removal of trash around the station.
