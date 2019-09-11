Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the rest of this week, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle and upper 90s. The heat index will reach 105 degrees daily. There is only a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower. Things will change heading into next week. Moisture will start streaming in Sunday and as a result, a better chance for rain will be around much of next week. This will also drop daytime high temperatures into the 80s. A system near The Bahamas is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and could form into a tropical depression or storm by this weekend. Models swing it northward toward the Florida panhandle, but this is still a long way out. We’ll continue to monitor this system for new developments, but if you are headed for the beach this weekend, remain weather aware. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and east at the same speeds Thursday. Average high this time of year is 88 and the average low is 67. Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 7:11pm.