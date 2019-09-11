Watkins to make 2019 debut against Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Reinforcements are coming for the Southern Miss offense as last year’s leading receiver, Quez Watkins, is set to make season debut this weekend when the Golden Eagles take on Troy.
The redshirt junior was suspended for the first two games of the season due to unspecified reasons, but with that time served, USM returns its best receiving threat from a year ago. Watkins as a sophomore led USM with 72 catches for 889 yards and nine touchdowns, while no other receiver had more than three touchdown catches.
Watkins missed all of spring practice earlier this year and instead was taking junior college courses to improve his grades and remain eligible for the 2019 season.
In Watkins’ absence this season, senior Jordan Mitchell has led the way with 227 yards on 13 catches. He along with Jaylond Adams and Neil McLaurin each have one touchdown reception.
