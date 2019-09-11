Two 14-year-olds charged after car was stolen with 6-year-old inside

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested and charged as adults after a car was stolen with a 6-year-old child inside.
Jeremiah Crawford and Ladarious Terrell have been charged as adults with carjacking, kidnapping and felony credit card fraud.
Additional felony charges are pending.
The white Nissan Sentra was stolen from Blair Street Tuesday afternoon. The child was put out of the vehicle by the suspects moments after the car was stolen.
The car was recovered a short time later on Warner Street.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
