See Something, Say Something: Vicksburg police offering $5,000 to help solve cold cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In Vicksburg, the city and police department increase reward money to help solve three murder cases dating back to 2017.
They have teamed up with the Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers, which allows anyone to come forward with information and remain anonymous.
If you know something - say something. That is the message the Vicksburg Police Department wants to get out to the public. Right now, they are working on cracking three cold cases and they said it will take the public to make that happen.
“A lot of people are afraid because of intimidation; some people don’t want to come forward because they say it’s snitching. As they say, snitches get stitches,” said police officer Bobby Jones.
Vicksburg police say the first case they haven’t had much luck solving is the one involving 36-year-old Antonio Maurice Henderson. He was killed at the Eastview Apartments in October 2017.
In May of 2018, 21-year-old Cortez Hardy was a shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at his home on South Street. Police say he was sleeping on a sofa in the living room when he was shot to death.
Authorities made one arrest in April for his death, but believe more people were involved. In August of that same year, 25-year-old Jasmine Adams was shot and killed during a home invasion at her home on Lake Hill Drive.
“A young lady was answering the door and got gunned down before her children, she was actually murdered,” said Jones.
Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore says hopefully more money offered for answers will get people talking. He says you can remain anonymous.
“What we’re going to do is even though CrimeStoppers is offering $2,500 for information meeting to an arrest, we’re going to match CrimeStoppers $2,500. Any significant tip that will lead to an arrest, that person will receive a total of $5,000. We want to solve these cases. We want to give the family some closure,” Chief Milton Moore said.
