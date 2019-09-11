Reeves signs order lowering state flag for Patriot Day, as acting governor

Wednesday will mark 18 years since the attack which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Waverly McCarthy | September 11, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves honored victims and first responders of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, by signing an executive order lowering the state flag for “Patriot Day.” Lt. Gov. Reeves signed the executive order as Acting Governor.

Patriot Day is a national holiday to pray and remember the victims of the terrorist attack and their families.

“Eighteen years ago today, our country was attacked,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “Evil cowards driven by a hateful ideology killed scores of innocent Americans. We responded with strength – met their terror with courage. That is the American way. Today, we remember those lost and recommit to that American way.”

