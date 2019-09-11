Parents and nursing providers concerned about proposed Medicaid change

While we appreciate the services provided by our PDN agencies and wholeheartedly support the goal of providing appropriate care and services to children with complex medical conditions, I personally believe that some of these agencies have been receiving grossly excessive reimbursements from Medicaid at the expense of Mississippi taxpayers for far too long. It seems absurd to me that PDN agencies, some of which are owned and operated by nurses out of their own homes, would receive significantly higher reimbursement rates than many nurses in the state, including critical care nurses and home health nurses.