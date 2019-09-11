Nonprofit in Jackson helps empower and educate hundreds of students and their families

Operation Shoestring is hosting a music event and fundraiser: Think: A Soulful Expression Community. The event fearures soulful interpretations of songs by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The event is at the Mississippi Museum of art on September 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, you can call 601-353-6336.