N.C. woman cuts off husband’s penis, deputies say

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A North Carolina woman is accused of tying up her husband and cutting off his penis.
Carteret County deputies have charged Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, with malicious castration.
Major Jason Wank says deputies were called to the couple’s home around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. He said the motive for the castration is still unclear.
Wank says they were able to recover the 61-year-old man's body part and it was immediately put on ice.
James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.
The woman was also charged with kidnapping and her bond is set at $100,000. Frabutt will appear in court Wednesday.
