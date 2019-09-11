Multiple hotels planned or under construction in metro area

In Ridgeland, Heritage Hospitality Group is also behind a Hampton Inn under construction at the Township at Colony Park, along with a Holiday Inn Express planned for the east side of I-55. In addition, Heritage is converting the Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland from a hotel to an assisted-living facility. That project is in the design phase right now, and it will get a new name as it joins a list of new options where people can lay their head.