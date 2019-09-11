Mississippi Division of Medicaid decides not to submit controversial Private Duty Nursing proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s Division of Medicaid has pulled back on a controversial proposal. A proposed amendment to the Medcaid State Plan was filed on September 5. That would have included a reduction in the amount of payments it makes for services for families of special needs children.
The proposal was just filed last week but it garnered 20 pages worth of public comment within a few days. And those came from both providers and families who rely on something called private duty nursing.
Several of those families and providers reached out to WLBT. A day after reporting the proposal, we were informed of the Division’s decision to longer submit the proposed amendment.
The public notice on the website now has an added description saying they will no longer be submitting the proposal for approval.
