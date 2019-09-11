Man dressed as Captain America arrested in Clarksdale

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Captain America wasn’t assembling the Avengers when he was arrested in Clarksdale.
According to WABG in Greenville, Clarksdale police responded to the 1500 block of Lee Drive just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, the homeowner had 36-year-old David Hobbs held at gunpoint.
Hobbs was dressed in a Captain America costume. According to the homeowner, he was alerted by his alarm and exited his home, armed with a handgun and found Hobbs breaking into his shed.
Hobbs was taken into custody and he was expected to appear in Clarksdale municipal court Tuesday at 2:00 pm on a burglary charge.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.