Greenbrook Flowers celebrates Good Neighbor Day with free flowers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local florist is celebrating Good Neighbor Day by spreading friendship and love around the community.
Greenbrook Flowers has kept the tradition going since 1994.
Good Neighbor Day is a simple thought: Receive one dozen roses for free, keep one rose for yourself and give eleven roses away to eleven different people in friendship and love.
Good Neighbor Day has locally evolved as a way to help children. Donated items are raffled and all proceeds, along with other donations, are given to Batson Children’s Hospital.
Good Neighbor Day will be held Wednesday, September 11th Greenbrook Flowers located at 705 North State Street in Jackson beginning at 8:00 a.m. until all the roses are gone.
