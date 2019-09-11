FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above-average heat continues, tropical development possible in the Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot and mostly dry day is on the way! Our upper level ridge continues to build in over the region and this will keep us in this summery pattern through the end of the work week. Expect highs in the mid 90s today, mid-upper 90s by tomorrow afternoon, and the upper 90s by Friday. Only a few, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are anticipated in this time frame.
Our forecast trend changes up into the weekend & start of next week, however. The NHC is now watching a disturbance just SE of the Bahamas that has a medium chance of development into a tropical system within the next 5 days. Models are bringing this area of showers and storms into Gulf over the next few days, upping our rain chances locally despite tropical formation. The exact path/strength of said disturbance will determine how much rain we see, however.
At this time, anticipate a few showers and storms this weekend with scattered chances increasing into the start of next week. This will likely change a little as we get closer and can nail down local impacts through the 7-day. Fortunately, the increase in moisture will help to lower our temperatures just a bit.
Although we will still be above-average through the start of next week, temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees by Monday!
