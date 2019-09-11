FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above-average heat continues, tropical development possible in the Gulf

Our forecast trend changes up into the weekend & start of next week, however. The NHC is now watching a disturbance just SE of the Bahamas that has a medium chance of development into a tropical system within the next 5 days. Models are bringing this area of showers and storms into Gulf over the next few days, upping our rain chances locally despite tropical formation. The exact path/strength of said disturbance will determine how much rain we see, however.