Country Club development moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Site preparation is now underway for what will be the cornerstone of the new development on the old Colonial Country Club property.
North Ridge will feature a 220-unit apartment complex.
The builders, Arlington Properties, has already put their stamp in Jackson.
James Peden an attorney for the developer said, “Tapestry North Ridge will be similar to the development Arlington Properties did at the District at Eastover, called the District, that has been highly successful. There is a need in the city of Jackson for apartments of this sort.”
Longtime resident Bob Gilchrist and his neighbors are hoping to learn more about the apartment addition to the development on the vacant 153-acre lot.
Gilchrist said, “If they start bringing in nice homes and bring in a good group of people, then it would help the whole area.”
The overall concept of North Ridge remains the same.
There will be 600 units of mostly stand alone residential homes, mixed with retail shops and stores.
The idea is to provide residents with a neighborhood feel with all the conveniences.
Construction of the first phase could be completed sometime in late 2020.
