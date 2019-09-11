Alleged shooter of Madison County Deputy used fully automatic military weapon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the day that Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan was shot, the rumors began that his shooter used a fully-automatic military weapon.
This week, authorities have confirmed that two fully-automatic weapons were recovered at the scene, explaining extensive damage to several law enforcement vehicles and the reports that the shooter kept law enforcement pinned down by “a barrage of gunfire” during the shootout.
One of those weapons was the M4, a carbine-length weapon used primarily by the United States military, particularly the Army and the Marines.
District Attorney John Bramlett confirmed the intensity of the shooting to WLBT, as well as the fact that the weapons were automatic. Several other agencies were unable to comment pending the investigation and the Department of Public Safety’s unwillingness to release the information, as they are lead on the case.
It’s not clear at this point where the shooter got the M4, because it’s only under certain conditions that a civilian is allowed to buy a fully-automatic M4, officials said.
This is a developing story.
