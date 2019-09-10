Tuesday Evening Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the rest of the week, expect mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower. High in the middle and upper 90s and it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. Ovenright morning lows will be in the lower 70s. Sunday and much of next week will be partly sunny with a better chance for rain. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. An area of low pressure, approaching The Bahamas, will cross Florida and enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. This may develop, but odds remain around 30 percent for now and this development could lead us to a better chance of rain this weekend and next week. We’ll monitor it. Average high is 89 and the average low is 67 this time of year. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and the same Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 7:12pm.