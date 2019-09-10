The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory coming to Northpark Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory is coming to Northpark Mall.
The Northpark location will be the first Stuffed Baked Potato Factory in Mississippi.
The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory was voted community favorite during the Taste for the Space culinary event and won an opportunity to open its restaurant inside the Eatery.
“We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory to Ridgeland,” said Northpark General Manager, Kasey Dickson.
And, according to the owner of The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory, “Having the opportunity to bring The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory to Mississippi gives me the chance to take my company to the next level while continuing to create and share my stuffed baked potato creations."
The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory plans to announce the date for the grand opening celebration in the coming weeks.
