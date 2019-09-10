Reservoir PD raises thin blue line flag over spillway to remind community to pray for Madison Co. Deputy Brad Sullivan

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Reservoir Police Department posted a call out on social media to challenge the community to pray for Brad Sullivan, the Madison Co. deputy shot in the head and now fighting for his life.
They said their target is 28,000 prayers a day for the deputy.
The post said that it occurred to the police department that over 28,000 cars cross the spillway every day, so they challenged each of those travelers to say a prayer for Brad as they drive.
A thin blue line flag was hoisted Monday in honor of Deputy Sullivan over the spillway and it will remain flying until he leaves the hospital.
“We ask that as you cross the spillway and see that flag you remember Brad’s recovery battle and say a quick prayer for him.”
