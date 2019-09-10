New arts program called “Franny’s hour” kicks off at UMMC in honor of Frances Fortner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frances Fortner tragically died May of last year. The 18 year old Jackson Academy senior was on her way to graduation practice on Ridgewood Road in Jackson when her car hit an unsecured manhole cover and flipped.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said it didn’t appear speed or driver distraction were factors and took responsibility for the city not taking precautions, such as putting up safety barriers.
Fortner’s family is filing a lawsuit against the city and others for her death.
Fortner’s father works at UMMC. Today’s unveiling of a new arts program is a special tribute to their co-worker.
The hospital is calling it "Franny's Hour."
The new arts program will give patients and their families a fulfilling experience to speed up the healing process.
Fortner’s art work was once on display in Fondren.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.