How to use hypnosis to ease childbirth and soothe migraines

Newman says that a majority of women who have a HypnoBirth choose not to have medication during labor, which is not to say that someone can’t have medicine. You can, she says, but what if the anesthesiologist isn’t there because the birth happens too fast or what if the epidural does not work? While this is extremely rare, only happening to 1-2% of women, Newman explains that what you learn in HypnoBirthing will make you prepare for anything, while, and this is the most important part, remaining calm.