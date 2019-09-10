Mississippi GOP brings all statewide nominees together to campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Republican party is working to send a message of unity less than two weeks after the primary runoffs.
“We are united and we will fight till the last dog dies to make sure everyone of these eight candidates and everyone of our Republican candidates up and down the ticket are elected,” said Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith.
The GOP event comes less than a week after that unity was called into question after Tate Reeves’ runoff opponent Bill Waller, Jr. said he wouldn’t be making an endorsement and will stay out of the general election.
“Oh my goodness, if somebody doesn’t give an immediate endorsement like light speed, they’re all over that," explained Governor Phil Bryant. "We’re here to say we love one another. We’re not mad at anybody.”
Governor Bryant called Waller’s decision “disappointing” last week.
“I don’t think any of my primary opponents eight years ago endorsed me when I ran for Governor," added Bryant on Monday. "I think endorsements are way overrated. I hope that mine helps. I know the President’s does.”
Bryant also told the crowd he plans to do everything in his power to get Donald Trump back to Mississippi to endorse the Republican ticket. The party chairman says there are always questions about the unity of the party after a primary.
“If just the number of Republican primary voters showed up again to vote Republican in November, we would win,” Smith said.
Reeves added a knock at his opponent’s mentions of attracting voters from both sides of the aisles, saying he’ll work alongside the other Republicans on the ticket to pass conservative policies.
He says the only way that won’t happen is:
“If the people of Mississippi go to the polls and let Jim Hood hoodwink them into thinking he’s something other than what he is which is a very liberal Democrat,” noted Reeves.
