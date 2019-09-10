Matt Luke speaks on Ole Miss offensive production against Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is coming off an SEC win over the Arkansas Razorback.
The offensive line in their home opener stepped up dramatically.
Their performance helped quarterback Matt Corral pass for over 240 yards and 2 touchdowns.
On the ground, they handled the Hogs. Scottie Phillips ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Head coach Matt Luke was pleased with this week’s improvements.
“I thought that was a great honor for Matt and a great job bouncing back. He seemed much more comfortable and the ball was going to the right spot. Happy that we were able to win the rushing battle because that was a mindset with us trying to go in and stop Rakeem Boyd. And for us to out-rush them, that was a big difference. At the end of the game getting some first downs, milking the clock some, and then Scottie (Phillips) getting a long run to put it away, I thought that was big," said Luke.
This weekend the rebels play against Southeastern Louisiana.
A Southland Conference opponent they can perform well against.
