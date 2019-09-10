Luxury apartment complex proposed for former Colonial Country Club location

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former site of Colonial Country Club, mixed-use development called Colonial Highlands, has rebranded as NorthRidge and a parcel of land has been sold to Arlington Properties to build a luxury apartment community as a cornerstone in the 153-acre development.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arlington Properties created The District Lofts at The District at Eastover.
Tapestry NorthRidge will feature 220 luxury apartment homes with a clubhouse, pool and full amenity package. The community boasts an outdoor dining and gaming lawn, a cyber cafe, fitness center, yoga room, outdoor pavilion with big screen TVs and fireplace, cabanas, a grilling station, urban garden, outdoor seating lounge, grand lawn, pet spa and dog park.
Unit finishes will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 9-foot ceilings, washers/dryers included, and walk-in closets. The finishes and amenities package will be top of the market.
“This is an iconic area of Jackson in need of more luxury apartment homes that appeal to professionals who desire upscale suburban living,” said David G. Ellis, executive vice president of development for Arlington Properties. “With that in mind, we are creating a resort-style experience minutes from downtown and near the thriving Ridgeland area, emphasizing outdoor gathering and entertaining spaces, fire pits and grilling stations, an urban garden, and dining terraces with comfortable seating.”
This is the first construction project for NorthRidge, and the owner is continuously looking for other projects that will help rejuvenate the community – and enhance the area. Additional phases are in the works, and will be announced as plans are finalized.
“We are thrilled to launch our NorthRidge brand, and to offer a high-end luxury apartment development to help revitalize this historic part of Jackson,” said Luke Guarisco, managing partner of NorthRidge. “Arlington Properties has done the same thing with The District Lofts in Northeast Jackson, and this will be a cornerstone to our vision for the area.”
