Jackson police looking for two business burglars driving dark Subaru CrossTrek

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson police department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for business burglary.
The suspects broke into a business in the 900 block of N. State Street last week.
They were driving a dark colored Subaru CrossTrek that appears to be the same vehicle used in prior burglaries at other businesses around the city.
If you have information, your tip could lead to cash! Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
