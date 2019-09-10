16 Jackson area restaurants hosting job fair, seeking 200+ hires

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - GPS Hospitality seeks to hire managers and crew members at its Burger King locations in the Jackson area.
For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, all team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time.
Management level employees at GPS are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits and other perks.
The job fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.
Applicants may visit www.gpsjobfair2019.com to find the closest GPS Hospitality restaurant in their area to interview in-person or to apply online.
