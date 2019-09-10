FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above-average conditions continue...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We're off to another hot and muggy day! Expect temperatures in the low-mid 70s heading out the door this morning, with some patchy fog possible for the morning commute. Highs will top out in the mid 90s this afternoon, but feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Although a few, hit-or-miss showers are possible later on today, most of us will end up staying dry!