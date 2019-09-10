FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above-average conditions continue...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We're off to another hot and muggy day! Expect temperatures in the low-mid 70s heading out the door this morning, with some patchy fog possible for the morning commute. Highs will top out in the mid 90s this afternoon, but feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Although a few, hit-or-miss showers are possible later on today, most of us will end up staying dry!
Our ridge of high pressure builds back in over the area as we approach the middle of the work week and will allow us to stay mainly dry and above-average through the rest of the week!
Moisture picks up into the weekend as a weak disturbance in the Gulf approaches the area. A cold front will also be to our north at this time, but doesn’t look to push through the area. Highs will end up near average by the start of next week with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday through Tuesday.
