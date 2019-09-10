FBI recruiters at several MS colleges accepting applications for Honors Internship program

They are at Mississippi College, Tougaloo College, and Southern Miss.

September 10, 2019

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI is recruiting at several Mississippi colleges Tuesday for their FBI Honors Internship Program.

The application period for the internship opened on August 16th.

Their website talks about the many programs they offer students, “Join an elite cadre of students from around the nation in one of the FBI’s many programs for students and recent graduates. Our internships and entry-level positions provide unique pathways into a career like no other.”

