Clinton woman to turn 105 years young in October

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Henrietta Horton will be turning 105 years young on October 7, 2019!
Horton is a member of Baptist Adult Day Health Services in Clinton and is described as being very active and loves to go on daily adventures at the adult day center.
She has been a client at the center for 9 years and her favorite activities include singing and playing BINGO.
Baptist Adult Day Health Services will be celebrating her birthday with a party on Monday, October 5, at 2 p.m.
