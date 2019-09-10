Car stolen with 6-year-old child inside

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-year-old child was found safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside.
The white Nissan Sentra was stolen from Blair Street Tuesday afternoon. The child was put out of the vehicle by the suspect(s) moments after the car was stolen.
At the moment, the car has not been located. The tag number is unknown.
This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.