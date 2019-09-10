Bond set for suspect in deadly Rankin County hit and run

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - In a preliminary hearing in Rankin County Court Tuesday, bond was set at $100,000 for Gregory Montreal Magee.
Magee is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit and run accident in August that killed 44-year-old Michael Crumbly of Brandon.
According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Crumbly was hit by a car in the 100 block of Greenfield Circle. The suspect sped away after hitting Crumbly.
Jackson police later recovered the vehicle believed to be involved.
Magee was also facing a charge of commercial burglary and bond for that was set at $5,000 dollars.
Magee remains in the Rankin County jail.
