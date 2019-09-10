Bond set for suspect in deadly Rankin County hit and run

Bond set for suspect in deadly Rankin County hit and run
Gregory Montreal Magee was arrested for a deadly Rankin County hit and run. Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Department
By Howard Ballou | September 10, 2019 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:57 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - In a preliminary hearing in Rankin County Court Tuesday, bond was set at $100,000 for Gregory Montreal Magee.

Magee is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit and run accident in August that killed 44-year-old Michael Crumbly of Brandon.

44 year old Michael Crumbly was hit and killed while walking to his Greenfield Circle home Wednesday night. A witness said the speeding vehicle then fled the scene. Source: Family
According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Crumbly was hit by a car in the 100 block of Greenfield Circle. The suspect sped away after hitting Crumbly.

Car suspected in deadly hit and run in Rankin Co. recovered by authorities in Jackson; Source: Rankin Co. SO
Jackson police later recovered the vehicle believed to be involved.

Magee was also facing a charge of commercial burglary and bond for that was set at $5,000 dollars.

Magee remains in the Rankin County jail.

