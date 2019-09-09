Woman, children feared dead after car crashed into Miss. River

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A woman and two children are believed to be dead after their SUV crashed into the Mississippi River near Fitz Casino on Sunday morning.
Authorities are working to pull the SUV out of the river. Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine how or why it happened.
Investigators say they face a number of challenges; the river is full of debris and the current is strong. The dive team has had to regroup a couple of times to make sure this remains a safe recovery.
“A lot of people think it’s just water like a swimming pool. It’s not. That water has some good current to it. It’ll float you down real quick," said Tunica County Sheriff Chief Deputy Randy Stewart.
Tunica County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Symphony Wilson dropped off some friends at work at Fitz around 10 a.m. Some time after that, the vehicle crashed into the river.
Family friend, Veronica stokes described Wilson as an outgoing and fun person. She says if she had the chance she would tell Wilson that she loved her.
“She’s a good mom. She takes her kids to the water parks, to the movies," said Stokes.
Wilson was a mother of 5.
Family identified the two children in the car as 5-year-old Brenilah and 2-year-old Cortez. We’re told the children’s mother and Wilson were close.
Since Sunday morning, crews have been working to locate and recover the vehicle using sonar devices. A swift water dive team from Arkansas is also assisting.
“We hope we can find what the family is looking for and and that’s closure. We all as law enforcement and first responders put ourselves in their positions," said Stewart.
Investigators do not believe this incident was intentional. Stoke says she too believes this was an accident.
“Something happened in there that probably caused a distraction, but for her to do this on purpose, no. She never would have left her children," said Stokes.
Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp said all three are believed to be dead.
Drivers found the vehicle about 100 yards offshore and 30 feet below the water.
The Tunica County Sheriff's Office has contacted the Coast Guard.
Investigators say they’ve asked any vessels going through this area to go through slowly.
