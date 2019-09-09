Waste Management refutes statements made by City of Jackson about recycling services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management is refuting what they call ‘false statements’ made by the City of Jackson regarding its recycling services in the city.
“All curbside recyclable materials collected under the City of Jackson contract have ALWAYS been delivered to a permitted recycling facility.”
This comes after Jackson’s Public Works Director Robert Miller said he was concerned that recycling in the city was going to landfills or accumulating until someone bought it.
The City of Jackson suspended the collection of recycling materials indefinitely beginning September 1, 2019.
“THESE RECYCLABLE MATERIALS WERE NOT LANDFILLED,” read a press release sent by Waste Management Monday afternoon. “At no time during its contract with Waste Management did any City employee or official raise any concern with Waste Management over whether the recyclable materials were being handled properly.”
The press release also said that recyclable materials collected on behalf of the city were delivered, stored and shipped from a separate Waste Management recycling transfer building located on Country Club Drive in Jackson to the recycling facility.
Waste Management was paid $96,000 a month by the city for its recycling services.
Robert Miller said in August that the City of Jackson will take funding from the recycling services and redirect it towards cleaning up more than 100 illegal dumping sites around the city.
“Waste Management appreciates all of its valued customers, and we value our reputation as a good and honest business partner to the City and its residents,” ended the press release.
Read the entire press release by Waste Management below:
"Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. has been a long-term business partner with the City of Jackson. We have provided safe and reliable collection of residential garbage and trash, as well as curbside recycling to Jackson’s residents.
As the largest residential recycler in the North America, Waste Management takes our role as environmental stewards very seriously. Recent false statements regarding the integrity of our recycling services to the City of Jackson contradict our unwavering position regarding those recycling services. Therefore, we are compelled to state the facts here.
All curbside recyclable materials collected under the City of Jackson contract have ALWAYS been delivered to a permitted recycling facility. Recyclable materials collected by Waste Management on behalf of the City were delivered, stored and shipped from a separate Waste Management recycling transfer building located on Country Club Drive in Jackson to the recycling facility. Until Sept. 1, the recyclable materials were delivered by Waste Management to Waste Management of Little Rock and a Recycling Facility in Shreveport, La. Prior to this arrangement, the materials were delivered to Fiber Vision Recycling in Sumrall, Miss. THESE RECYCLABLE MATERIALS WERE NOT LANDFILLED. At no time during its contract with Waste Management did any City employee or official raise any concern with Waste Management over whether the recyclable materials were being handled properly.
Waste Management recently suspended the collection of recyclable materials in Jackson at the request of the City. The City of Jackson told Waste Management it could no longer afford to provide curbside recycling services to its residents. It instructed Waste Management to suspend recycling services indefinitely, beginning Sept. 1, 2019 and we have agreed to honor that request.
Waste Management appreciates all of its valued customers, and we value our reputation as a good and honest business partner to the City and its residents."
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.