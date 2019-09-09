Waste Management refutes statements made by City of Jackson about recycling services

All curbside recyclable materials collected under the City of Jackson contract have ALWAYS been delivered to a permitted recycling facility. Recyclable materials collected by Waste Management on behalf of the City were delivered, stored and shipped from a separate Waste Management recycling transfer building located on Country Club Drive in Jackson to the recycling facility. Until Sept. 1, the recyclable materials were delivered by Waste Management to Waste Management of Little Rock and a Recycling Facility in Shreveport, La. Prior to this arrangement, the materials were delivered to Fiber Vision Recycling in Sumrall, Miss. THESE RECYCLABLE MATERIALS WERE NOT LANDFILLED. At no time during its contract with Waste Management did any City employee or official raise any concern with Waste Management over whether the recyclable materials were being handled properly.