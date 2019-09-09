Vicksburg police still searching for answers and seeking help from the public on unsolved homicides in the city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is still seeking help from the public for information on some unsolved murders that happened in the city.
Thirty-six-year-old Antonio Maurice Henderson was killed at the Eastview Apartments at 1900 Baldwin Ferry Road on October 29, 2017. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim still alive, but he was later pronounced dead. Witnesses told police they heard an argument and then shots were fired before they saw a dark-colored vehicle leave the area.
Twenty-one-year-old Cortez Denzel Hardy was killed at his home at 1314 South Street on May 6, 2018. He was sleeping on a couch in the living room when multiple shots were fired inside. 26-year-old Conti Lashun Tillis was arrested and charged in April for the victim’s death, but police said at the time that additional arrests were expected. Tillis was also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling in a separate incident.
Twenty-five-year-old Jasmine Adams was killed at her home at 314 Lake Hill Drive on August 22, 2018. Police responded to the home in reference to a possible home invasion, and found Adams lying at the back door. She had been shot in the head. Police were told someone fired several gunshots into the home and kicked the back door in.
The City of Vicksburg on May 21, 2018 adopted a resolution to team up with Crime Stoppers and double the reward from $2,500 to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in these crimes.
If anyone has any information on these homicides or others that happened in the City of Vicksburg or Warren County, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), log on to their website, or contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.
