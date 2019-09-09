Vicksburg police still searching for answers and seeking help from the public on unsolved homicides in the city

Twenty-one-year-old Cortez Denzel Hardy was killed at his home at 1314 South Street on May 6, 2018. He was sleeping on a couch in the living room when multiple shots were fired inside. 26-year-old Conti Lashun Tillis was arrested and charged in April for the victim’s death, but police said at the time that additional arrests were expected. Tillis was also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling in a separate incident.