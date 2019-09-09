Reputable dog breeders offer tips to avoid buying from puppy mills

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - This Thursday, the Mississippi Kennel Club holds their annual dog show at the Trade Mart and can be a great source when you are looking for reputable breeders.
Altogether, one-hundred-and-seventeen Shih Tzus and cats were removed from deplorable conditions in a home on Hembree Road in Crystal Spring; rescued by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Copiah Animal Shelter.
According to police, Linda Diane McKinley has a license to sell the animals.
We were contacted by a woman who said she purchased a puppy from the group with McKinley’s signature on the paperwork.
While the dog was healthy, she had reservations because she met the seller in a parking lot.
“Do not meet people in parking lots or anywhere like that," said Breeder and MS State Kennel Club member Michelle Bearden. “You should be able to go to their home and see clean, healthy puppies or if they have both parents.”
Bearden breeds pugs and has over 30 champions in the breed and has previously specialized in Samoyeds.
She recommends that you research the breed of dog you want and go to the breeder referral.
The pug expert said to avoid puppy mills and backyard breeders by not using social media to find your dog.
“They’re promoted by Facebook, internet, the newspaper,” said Bearden. “You will rarely find a true pure breed or AKC breed of any kind from that type of source."
When looking for that special pet, breeders recommend that you be patient, find a reputable and responsible breeder.
Remember that most have long waiting lists and don’t fall for inexpensive prices.
Pure bred breeders do genetic testing to make sure your puppy is healthy and will be available for you to contact in the future.
