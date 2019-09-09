Police: Missing Oxford man’s body found under bridge

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A missing 73-year-old man’s body was found under a bridge Saturday after he had been missing since Aug. 26, according to Oxford Police Department.
Oxford police officers responded to a call reporting a deceased person around 2:15 p.m. under the bridge at Yocona River on Highway 7 South. The body was identified as Homer Myers.
Myers was last seen by his family around 11 p.m. on Aug. 24 at his home on Twin Gates Drive, according to police.
His body has been taken for an autopsy.
This is an ongoing investigation.
