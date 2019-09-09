Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening south of I-20 and possible north of the interstate. While the chance for rain will go away Tuesday, it will return this weekend with a cold front moving in that should be able to knock our temperatures down several degrees. Keep in mind the average high this time of year is 89 degrees and we reached 98 today. Expect middle 90s for the rest of this week with sunny skies and overnight morning low temperatures in the lower 70s. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and the same Tuesday. The tropics are active as we are watching a couple of systems that bare watching, but nothing threatening us right now. Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 7:13pm.