Merry Christmas Who-Dats, the Black and Gold finally kickoff the regular season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s finally here Saints fans, the regular season is kicking off for the Black and Gold. Pull out your favorite jersey, shirt, hat, or socks and get ready for a possibly epic season in New Orleans.
“Minnesota Miracle”, the “NOLA no-call," it’s time to put those to bed, Sean Payton and the team already have.
ESPN, with the use of computer simulations, projected the Saints to win the Super Bowl. Las Vegas also has Brees and the Black and Gold as one of the favorites to be in Miami come February.
So the expectations are Super Bowl or bust from outsiders. Inside the facility, they have the same mindset, but the squad won’t admit that.
It’s the one game at a time mentality for the next 22 weeks.
So Merry Christmas Who-Dats, your presents are ready to open. Just be at the Superdome Monday night, or watch in front of your favorite TV. Drew Brees and the guys will no doubt deliver on some memorable gifts in 2019.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.