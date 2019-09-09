Man and infant child die after house fire in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and his infant child have died after a fire in Clinton.
According to Mark Jones with the City of Clinton, the fire broke out at a home in Briarwood Drive around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
Three people were transported to the hospital.
The infant died Saturday. The father was taken to the hospital where he died Monday afternoon.
There have been no updates regarding the third person who was transported to the hospital, or if they were related to the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family,” said Jones.
