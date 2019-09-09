JPS releases statement about online threat made against Murrah HS

Their statement read, “Scholars learn better when they are in schools they view as safe, supportive, and positive. We are committed to providing a safe and joyful learning environments. JPS is aware of a social media post circulating that threatens the safety of Murrah High School. According to Campus Enforcement, a threat assessment was completed and there appears to be no imminent threat to the safety of students or staff at Murrah High School. However, precautionary measures are still being implemented. School is in session. We notified and encouraged all parents to send their scholars to school today. We do take such posts very seriously. Any threat to the safety and welfare of our staff and students will be addressed using the penalties outlined in our district policies and state laws”