FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & muggy again today, scattered storms possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We're starting off the work week on a warm note! Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s heading out the door this morning, and although we'll be dry, a few of us could run into patchy fog on the commute into work. Temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 90s once again this afternoon before scattered showers and storms develop as the kids head home from school and the evening commute starts up. For this reason, grab the umbrella heading out the door just in case you run into any of these downpours!