Driver killed, vehicle catches fire after hitting back of dump truck on I-55

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed after his car caught fire when he hit the back of a dump truck on I-55 near Terry early Monday morning.
According to Terry Police Chief Hampton, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Tyrone Ward II.
Chief Hampton said the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. near mile marker 78 in the northbound lanes of I-55.
A vehicle hit the back of a dump truck and went over Frontage Road where it burst into flames. The driver of the vehicle was killed.
Chief Hampton said he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
The Byram Police Department assisted with this crash and the investigation is ongoing.
