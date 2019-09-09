BOLO: Missing 48-year-old Fayette woman experiencing mental disorders

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Fayette, Mississippi, police are searching for 48-year-old missing woman, Sharron Kaho Knight.
According to Sheriff Peter Walker, Knight left her home on Saturday, September 7, around 2 a.m. She was driving a 2016 white Acura LX with Mississippi license plate JEA2768. Her direction of travel and what she was wearing is unknown.
Knight is experiencing mental disorders and was in the process of receiving help. She has not been heard from and family members are unable to reach her on the phone.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sharron Kaho Knight, please contact the the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3404.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.