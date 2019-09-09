Blood drive to be held Wednesday for Madison Co. deputy shot in head

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A blood drive will be held Wednesday for the Madison County deputy shot in the head while in the line of duty in Canton.
According to the Madison Police Department, the drive will be at the former Tulane Madison campus at the corner of Hwy 51 and Main Street from 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The address is 2115 Main Street in Madison.
On September 5, a domestic situation that turned into a kidnapping led to a chase in Madison County and ended with two deputies being shot.
Deputy Brad Sullivan remains in critical condition.
Madison Co. Sheriff Randy Tucker released a statement Friday saying,
“On behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, thank you very much for your prayers, thoughts, emails and offers to help in any way possible. We are so very proud to work in Madison County where we are supported neighborhood by neighborhood. Your support means a great deal to law enforcement and we are a grateful family.”
