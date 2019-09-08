Young athletes stay hydrated during high temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Before making a big play, young athletes have to fuel up and stay hydrated.
It was a hot Saturday at Hughes Field and Coach Brandon Ray wanted his football players to be safe.
“Kids fall off from heat exhaustion. Some of the kids play both sides of the ball, offense and defense, so they get really tired. And at that age you know, you have to keep them hydrated,” he said.
The Next Level Ducks Youth Football Organization has strict rules to keep the smaller football players hydrated throughout the game.
“Every break, we have 3 time outs. Every time we take a time out, our trainers run out there, squirt’em up. Every time a kid comes out, we squirt them up,” said Ray.
The regimen isn’t just on game day, “...If it’s too hot, we’re not going to have the equipment on. We just have a light practice and every 5 minutes, we have a water break. Every 5 minutes, just keep them hydrated. No juice, no cold drinks no none of that stuff. Just water, plenty of water," said Ray.
The coaches also make sure the kids increase their water intake days before a game; “well actually, started hydrating during the week, like on Wednesday, kept plenty of water at practice and we tell them after practice, once they get home, stay hydrated and drink plenty of water."
Willa Williams said she preps her son before managing the water breaks on the field.
“I wouldn’t say water manager, I would say water mom. I’m Mama Duck around here, okay? I have a child here, but all these my children,” she said.
Williams said the children just want to have fun in the sun, safely; 'because of the heat. These kids, we do not want them to get dehydrated. It’s too dangerous, been out here playing ball for this long period of time and no water.”
