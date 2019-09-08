Body of 65-year-old man discovered in debris after fire engulfs mobile home in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a 65-year-old male was discovered in the debris of a mobile home fire in Yazoo City.
Saturday around 6:39 p.m., Yazoo County authorities received several 911 calls reporting a mobile home fire at 872 W. Madison Street.
When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed.
After getting the fire under control, firefighters were going through the debris in the residence when they found a body.
According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the victim has been identified as Fred Ketchson, Jr.
The origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
