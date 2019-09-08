Police searching for missing children after car crash in Tunica

TUNICA, Mississippi (WMC) - Search efforts are underway in Tunica after a car with two children inside crashed between Fitzgerald’s Casino and Tunica River Park.
A statement from the Tunica Sheriff’s Office says a gray Chevy Suburban driven by 29-year-old Symphony Wilson crashed around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Tunica Sheriff’s Office reports that there was a 5-year-old female and a 2-year-old male in the care along with Wilson.
Now the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with Desoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit, Search & Rescue Unit and Air Support; Mississippi Fish & Wildlife; Mississippi Gaming Commission; First Responders and Pafford EMS are currently on the scene.
Additional search units are being notified to assist in the search.
