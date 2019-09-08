Councilman requests ordinance to deal with disruptive behavior on Jatran buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman wants to see safety improved on Jatran buses. Councilman Kenneth Stokes claims he is concerned after receiving reports of unruly and disruptive behavior experienced by some bus drivers and riders.
Stokes says if the claims are true, it is important to address the public safety issue before things get worse.
“Public safety demands that our citizens and drivers are safe when using Jatran bus services. It’s a major concern that some of the bus drivers are not safe and because of that, that means that riders are not safe. And we want to do is make sure that before this problem get any more out of control that we pass an ordinance that the citizens know their rights. What they can’t do or can do on a bus.”
We reached out to Jatran and the City of Jackson and we are waiting to hear back from them.
Stokes says he will introduce the ordinance at the next city council meeting.
