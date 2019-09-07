Vicksburg District holds Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, begins revetment season

Unparalleled across the world, the Mat Sinking Unit is a feat of skilled labor and technological innovation. A mat sinking barge, a mat supply barge, quarter barges, spar barges, gantry cranes, bulldozers and motor vessels are among the equipment used by the unit to help maintain the Mississippi River's stabilization and navigation. During revetment season, the unit acts as a floating city, providing lodging and dining for its nearly 300 crew members. This dedicated crew works 10-hour shifts and 12-consecutive-day work periods to execute the mission.